Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,070 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

VZ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. 321,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.