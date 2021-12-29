Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 743 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $146.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.