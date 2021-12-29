Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 71,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,855. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

