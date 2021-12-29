Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. 71,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

