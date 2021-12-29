Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) shares rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82.

About Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

