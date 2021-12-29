NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Several brokerages have commented on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.62.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

