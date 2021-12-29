Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NUWE opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $231,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

