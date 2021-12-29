Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NUWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $730,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

