Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,511 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.