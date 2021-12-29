Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 40.4% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $258.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

