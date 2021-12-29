OAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $475,677.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and $475,677.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OAX has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006968 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

