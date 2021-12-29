Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.80

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.14), with a volume of 9327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OOUT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ocean Outdoor from GBX 950 ($12.77) to GBX 960 ($12.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

