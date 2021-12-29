Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 40.40 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 51 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £262.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.51.

In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Murray Steele acquired 129,396 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £69,873.84 ($93,929.08).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

