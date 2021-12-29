Odyssey Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,733.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $37,733.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

