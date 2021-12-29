Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the lowest is $155.70 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $733.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 10,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,188. The company has a market cap of $310.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.68. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

