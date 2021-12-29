Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $42,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $356.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.36.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

