Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up about 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,594,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 4,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.