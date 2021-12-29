Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

