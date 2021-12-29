OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.60

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 8940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,553 shares of company stock worth $25,292,891 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

