Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.27

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.27 and last traded at C$99.27, with a volume of 12806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

