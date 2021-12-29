Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.