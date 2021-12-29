Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Down 5.5%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. 4,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

