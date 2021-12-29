Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 92,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,271 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $21.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.60.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,785,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 296,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,432,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

