OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $553.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 553 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.42), with a volume of 29320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545.50 ($7.33).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.62) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.61) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.67) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.62) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 545.83 ($7.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 510.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 492.58.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

