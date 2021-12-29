Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

OSK opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.17. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Oshkosh by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

