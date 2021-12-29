Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Oshkosh by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

