Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

OR stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,198.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

