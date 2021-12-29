Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.