Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) & Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Financial Review

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18% Pacific Premier Bancorp 40.06% 11.61% 1.58%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.47 $45.53 million $3.71 11.55 Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 5.38 $60.35 million $3.39 11.77

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Allegiance Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.