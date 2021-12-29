PAID Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.30 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $52.30 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.83 or 0.07835494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,203.17 or 0.99912884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051436 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

