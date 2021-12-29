Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1536 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of PTTTS stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44.

