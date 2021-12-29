Pangolin Trading Down 27.5% This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $49.12 million and $2.43 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.29 or 0.07776833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.46 or 0.99944409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00051452 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,269,560 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.