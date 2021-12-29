Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. 673,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,361. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

