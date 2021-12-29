Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce $126.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $460.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $81,864,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

