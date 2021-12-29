PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

