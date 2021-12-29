PegNet (PEG) 1-Day Volume Tops $85.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 371.4% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $85.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.52 or 0.07787355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.89 or 0.99992860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00051264 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars.

