Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFIS. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $376.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

