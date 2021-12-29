Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFGC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 137.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

