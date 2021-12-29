Permission Coin (ASK) Market Cap Tops $24.43 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and approximately $316,225.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.96 or 0.07810579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,422.06 or 1.00024008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051421 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,417,264,392 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.