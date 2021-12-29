Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €212.25 ($241.19).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RI shares. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA RI traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €211.00 ($239.77). The company had a trading volume of 235,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The business has a 50 day moving average of €206.22 and a 200-day moving average of €192.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.