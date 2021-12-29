Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,871.67.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

