Persistence Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Persistence has a total market cap of $404.51 million and $1.75 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00012012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 124,680,915 coins and its circulating supply is 72,197,467 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

