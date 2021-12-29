PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 133.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 935,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PetMed Express by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PetMed Express by 38.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 106,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 49,012 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

