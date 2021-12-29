Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.47.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

