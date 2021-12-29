Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHUN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phunware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Phunware alerts:

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.80 on Monday. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.