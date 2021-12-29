Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 241.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

