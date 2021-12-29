Pickle Finance Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $7.35 or 0.00015808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006933 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,879,918 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,400 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

