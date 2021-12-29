Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.37), with a volume of 503270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.35).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an "add" rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.55. The company has a market cap of £558.56 million and a PE ratio of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

