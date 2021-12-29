Pierre Shoiry Sells 6,200 Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03.

WSP opened at C$181.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a PE ratio of 50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global Inc. has a 1 year low of C$109.69 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.5900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WSP. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

