Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 344,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

